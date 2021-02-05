Rangers Players Seemingly Mock Tony DeAngelo After Beating Capitals

NESN Logo Sign In

It appears few tears were shed when the New York Rangers waived Tony DeAngelo.

The embattled blueliner, known widely for problematic social media posts (including one claiming COVID-19 is a hoax) and for using a racial slur during his days playing juniors, was waived by the Rangers earlier this week.

That came after a reported altercation between DeAngelo and Rangers goaltender Aleksandar Georgiev in the tunnel immediately following an overtime loss. DeAngelo reportedly made a crack at the netminder, who clocked his teammate.

DeAngelo already was on thin ice with the organization, so that prompted the Rangers to cut him. He’s still technically part of the team because he cleared waivers, but was told not to report to the rink while New York works on a trade.

Now that you’re all caught up, fast forward to Thursday. The Rangers snuck out a thrilling 4-2 win over the Washington Capitals. As Igor Shesterkin exited the ice with star winger Artemi Panarin behind him, the netminder whipped around and seemingly pretended to accost Panarin.

You can watch it here.

Folks on social media were quick to point out that it was an obvious joke at DeAngelo, and one they may or may not care was caught on camera.

Either way, the Rangers have won both their games since ridding themselves of DeAngelo.

