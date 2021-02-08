Rob Gronkowski Jokes About His Plan For Bucs’ Super Bowl After-Party

NESN Logo Sign In

Rob Gronkowski was vintage Gronk on Sunday, both during and after Super Bowl LV.

The veteran tight end looked like his old self in the Buccaneers’ 31-9 win over the Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. Gronkowski hauled in six catches for 67 yards with a pair of touchdowns and racked up his fourth career Lombardi Trophy in the process.

Gronk also added to his collection of comical soundbites after Tampa Bay knocked off Kansas City.

“It’s actually at an aquarium, our after-party,” Gronk said during a postgame interview with NFL Network. “So, like, fishes. Hopefully there’s some sharks, some whales. I’ll go swimming with them. I’m a tank. I belong in that fish tank, ’cause I’m a tank.”

"I'm a tank, I belong in that fish tank" 😂@Buccaneers afterparty is at an aquarium and @RobGronkowski is about to go swim with the sharks 🦈🐟 pic.twitter.com/7mfJfSWOmO — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) February 8, 2021

We’re admittedly not sure if Gronkowski was joking around there. We wouldn’t put it past the future Hall of Famer to take a dip in an aquarium tank if given the opportunity.

It doesn’t sound like Gronk will take to the free-agent waters this offseason, though. Though his current contract soon will expire, the 31-year-old on Sunday night suggested he’d return to Tampa Bay next season.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images