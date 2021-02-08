This Insane Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Stat Is Difficult To Believe

NESN Logo Sign In

Patrick Mahomes ran for his life Sunday night, resulting in one seriously ridiculous Super Bowl LV stat.

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense overwhelming the Kansas City Chiefs offensive line, Mahomes routinely bailed from the pocket and ran like a madman to keep plays alive. The Chiefs quarterback on multiple occasions nearly completed what would have been legendary plays.

ESPN Stats and Info on Sunday shared a Mahomes stat that is difficult to fathom.

According to @NextGenStats Patrick Mahomes ran a total of 497 yards before his passes/sacks tonight.



That's the most pre-throw/pre-sack yards run by any quarterback in any game this season. pic.twitter.com/rsVe85ItNN — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 8, 2021

That’s right: Mahomes ran for 497 yards behind the line of scrimmage. That’s preposterous.

As for Tom Brady, Mahomes’ counterpart, it was business as usual for the 43-year-old after winning his seventh Lombardi Trophy.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images