What Bruce Arians Asked Tom Brady After Bucs’ Super Bowl LV Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The Buccaneers’ decision last March to go all-in on a new quarterback paid off and then some.

Tom Brady’s first season with Tampa Bay concluded with championship glory, as the Bucs rolled over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in Super Bowl LV. Brady was named MVP of the game after throwing for three touchdowns in his team’s 31-9 triumph at Raymond James Stadium.

Bruce Arians looked back on the Bucs’ pursuit of Brady as Tampa Bay celebrated its second Super Bowl win in franchise history. A sentiment the Bucs head coach expressed to TB12 in March of last year came to fruition.

“Hey, dude. You remember our first conversation?” Arians asked Brady after Super Bowl LV, per NBC Sports’ Peter King.

“Vividly,” Brady replied.

“Me too,” Arians said. ” ‘You come, and we’ll win the Super Bowl.’ “

It was an impressive postseason run by the Buccaneers, who ripped off three straight road wins — including in New Orleans and Green Bay — before dethroning Patrick Mahomes and Co.

Brady should take some time to enjoy his seventh Lombardi Trophy. But given the type of competitor the future Hall of Famer is, he probably is already thinking about the Bucs repeating as Super Bowl champs next season.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images