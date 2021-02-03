Tom Brady Only Relays Funniest Portuguese Phrase From Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all-time on the football field, but at home, he’s just like any other dad.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was asked to send a shoutout to his Brazilian fanbase in Portuguese on Wednesday during Super Bowl LV Zoom conference calls, and Brady relayed what he hears around the house most.

“Papai não sabe de nada.”

Or, “Daddy doesn’t know anything.”

Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, is from Brazil and has taught her two children, Ben and Vivian, Portuguese. Brady’s barely caught on.

“My Portuguese, let me say this: My son, who’s 10, his Portuguese is amazing. My 8-year-old daughter is fluent in Portuguese. And unfortunately, their dad is way behind in his understanding of how to speak the language,” Brady said. “But I can usually understand a lot of things. My wife will say, ‘Papai não sabe de nada,’ which means ‘Daddy doesn’t know anything.’ I usually get that a lot in the house. I know when they’re speaking Portuguese kind of what they’re saying even if they’re taking shots at their dad.

“Sometimes when I do use my Portuguese words my daughter be like, ‘Daddy, you spoke Portuguese,’ which is pretty great. She’s very fluent.”

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images