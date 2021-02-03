Scotty Miller Plays Different Role, But He’s Studied Patriots Slot Receivers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller has drawn comparisons to former New England Patriots slot receivers like Julian Edelman, Wes Welker and Danny Amendola because he catches passes from Tom Brady, and well, he faintly resembles those guys.

It’s kind of a lazy comp despite Miller’s undersized 5-foot-9, 174-pound stature because he’s a much different player. Miller said last week that he thinks he’s faster than Kansas City Chiefs speedster Tyreek Hill, and while that is a bold claim, it’s not completely laughable.

Miller ran a blazing fast 4.36-second 40-yard dash at his pro day at Bowling Green in March 2019. Hill ran a 4.29-second 40-yard dash at his pro day at South Alabama in March 2016. Edelman (4.52 seconds), Welker (4.65 seconds) and Amendola (4.58 seconds) are all quicker than fast.

Miller was targeted deep on 34.6 percent of his total targets this season, which ranked second among qualified NFL receivers, per PFF. He caught six deep balls for 244 yards with two touchdowns during the regular season and two more for 68 yards with a touchdown in the playoffs.

Edelman and Amendola were never targeted deep on more than 14.3 percent of passes from Brady. Welker topped out at 11.4 percent.