Tom Brady’s Post-Super Bowl Instagram Story Was Something Else

NESN Logo Sign In

If you tuned into Tom Brady’s Instagram story after Super Bowl LV, you were in for a (lengthy) treat.

Shortly after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knocked off the Kansas City Chiefs, Brady began posting. And posting. And posting. And posting.

The ongoing result is an entertaining Instagram story, with the majority of the posts featuring carefully picked songs. For instance, a post about Antonio Brown features an actual rap song by the Bucs receiver.

Take a look:

Tom Brady’s IG story is GOLD. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FWW0AX5nf8 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 9, 2021

Solid work, Tom.

Brady is right to feature his teammates on his Instagram, as Tampa’s win over Kansas City really was a total team effort. Yes, Brady won Super Bowl LV MVP, but you could argue he wasn’t even among the top three most deserving players.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images