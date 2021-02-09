What John Tortorella Had To Say About Benching Patrik Laine

NESN Logo Sign In

Well, it didn’t take long for John Tortorella to bench Patrik Laine.

You’ll remember that a lackluster shift from Pierre-Luc Dubois earlier this season resulted in Tortorella stapling the star center to the bench for well over two periods of a loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Two days later, the Columbus Blue Jackets traded Dubois to the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for Laine.

And while Laine largely has been good for the Blue Jackets — scoring three goals in his first three games — he too has now found himself in Torts’ doghouse.

Clearly displeased with the effort he saw from Laine on a Carolina Hurricanes second-period goal from Brock McGinn on Monday, Tortorella benched Laine for most of the second and all of the third period of Columbus’ eventual 3-2 win.

So, what did the often-candid Tortorella have to say about that?