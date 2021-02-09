NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton left a lot to be desired in 2020.

So much so that he might be entering the territory where he needs to be a backup quarterback for at least one season before getting potential starting opportunities again.

Newton’s attitude and abilities carrying the ball for the Patriots were positives. His passing game was abysmal, however, and it severely hamstrung New England’s offense.

ESPN has Newton as the 49th-best free agent in the NFL this offseason. And as for the Worldwide Leader’s best fit for Newton, it labeled the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he’d back up Trevor Lawrence, the expected No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“Look, Newton’s cold market last year clearly outlined where the NFL stood with him,” Jeremy Fowler wrote. “He then threw eight touchdowns in 15 games and ranked 30th in ESPN QBR (47.0) while playing on a one-year, $1.75 million contract. Expecting a robust starter’s market for Newton at this stage, after all the injuries, isn’t realistic, and there’s not a clear-cut home if New England doesn’t bring him back. Maybe Washington or someone with familiarity will take a chance.

“Otherwise, reuniting with Urban Meyer, his Florida coach, for a season as Trevor Lawrence’s backup isn’t the worst thing.”

While the Jags haven’t really been linked to Newton, the fit makes a ton of sense. Teams could do a lot worse than Newton as a backup, and he would provide Jacksonville with a solid safety net as it leans on a rookie quarterback.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images