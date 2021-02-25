Wyc Grousbeck Pinpoints Potential Problem Celtics Face During Rut

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s no way around it, the Boston Celtics are not good right now.

Boston continued to stay in its brutal rut Wednesday with a 127-112 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, to capping off a winless three-game road trip.

It’s been rough. Yes, the team is dealing with injuries and has been rattled by COVID-19, but the recent stretch has left fans scratching their heads and asking, ‘what the hell is going on?’

Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck admitted he’s done “a little complaining in private” about his team during an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz,” and believes he knows what the problem is.

“It seems to me it’s been uneven,” Grousbeck said. “I think we’ve got things we can point to … but I think it’s been uneven. Some games, or some moments during games, we look amazing. And that’s a strong word, but there are good periods of time when you can see a lot of potential in this team. But then there are periods of time you lose the 24-point lead and lose the game. I feel a personal sense of wishing it was going better and thinking that it’s not going the way I want it to.”

Uneven certainly is a good way to put it.

There’s still time for the Celtics to get back on track, but they don’t have all the time in the world. The sooner they figure it out, the better.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images