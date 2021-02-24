Wyc Grousbeck Confirms Celtics ‘Not Trying’ To Tank For Better Draft Pick

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s no way around it: the Boston Celtics are not playing good basketball right now.

It’s been a brutal month-long stretch for Boston, which continued Tuesday night with a 110-107 loss to the Dallas Mavericks thanks to two late Luka Doncic 3-pointers.

Sure, the C’s have been without Marcus Smart, and have dealt with other injuries and players dealing with COVID-19 this season. But the fact of the matter is they should be better than a 15-16 team.

Which makes one think… could the Celtics be tanking in order to get a better pick in the NBA Draft?

Wyc Grousbeck was quick to halt that notion.