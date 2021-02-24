Wyc Grousbeck Confirms Celtics ‘Not Trying’ To Tank For Better Draft Pick

There’s no way around it: the Boston Celtics are not playing good basketball right now.
It’s been a brutal month-long stretch for Boston, which continued Tuesday night with a 110-107 loss to the Dallas Mavericks thanks to two late Luka Doncic 3-pointers.
Sure, the C’s have been without Marcus Smart, and have dealt with other injuries and players dealing with COVID-19 this season. But the fact of the matter is they should be better than a 15-16 team.
Which makes one think… could the Celtics be tanking in order to get a better pick in the NBA Draft?
Wyc Grousbeck was quick to halt that notion.
“We are not trying to do that,” the Celtics majority owner said during an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz.” “That’s not us.”
That settles that, we suppose.
Of course, Boston could be tanking for one of the talented prospects in next year’s draft, and that’s why it’s been tough to watch the team as of late. Or the team could just be this bad and trying to figure out how to turn things around.
There’s still time for the Celtics to get back on track beginning Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET.