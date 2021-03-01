Bettors Who Had J.J. Watt-Cardinals Tickets Received Incredible Payout

NESN Logo Sign In

J.J. Watt wasn’t the only one who received a surprising, but nevertheless satisfying payday Monday.

The free-agent defensive end announced he was signing with the Arizona Cardinals in a rather unexpected move. What was all the more astonishing was the fact the Cardinals gave the almost 32-year-old Watt $31 million over two seasons with $23 million guaranteed.

And while it’s obviously not peak NFL season, Monday proved it doesn’t have to be for bettors who placed a wager on the long shot.

Watt to the Cardinals was listed on FOX Bet at 35-to-1 before the Monday’s transaction. It means a bettor that placed $100 on Watt to the Cardinals won $3,500 for a total payout of $3,600.

Yeah, that’s what those in the industry call a good value.

FOX Bet had 16 (!!) teams with better odds to land the five-time All-Pro. That list included favorites like the Cleveland Browns (+125), Green Bay Packers (+200) and Buffalo Bills (+280).

Of course, those odds continued to shift a bit as reports surfaced of Watt’s potential landing spots. But even on the day that Watt was released by the Houston Texans, there were still 13 teams with better odds to land him at DraftKings SportsBook. At that time, DraftKings had Watt was listed at 16-to-1 to join the Cardinals.

It goes to show that Arizona was never even a thought for oddsmakers.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images