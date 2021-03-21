Indiana Fans Set Up Makeshift Shrine For Celtics Coach Brad Stevens

NESN Logo Sign In

Indiana basketball fans are just not getting the hint Brad Stevens is trying to lay out for them.

The Boston Celtics head coach has spent a considerable amount of time this week shutting down rumors about him returning to college basketball to take over the men’s college program at Indiana.

Stevens is from the Hoosier State, yes, but nostalgia aside, who would actually want to leave one of the most storied NBA franchises to deal with recruiting battles and the NCAA? (We’ll save our Boston versus the Midwest argument for another day).

Ahead of the Celtics game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, Stevens again said he had no interest in leaving Boston. In fact — he went as far as self-proclaiming himself a “Masshole,” and tried to convey that while Indiana will always be home, he’s not even considering it.

Well, desperate times call for desperate measures. If Stevens’ own free will doesn’t bring him to Indiana, maybe a shrine will get the ball rolling.

Seriously, though. Someone at Indiana set up a makeshift shrine for the coach outside of Assembly Hall.

And there is a makeshift shrine for Brad Stevens in front of Assembly Hall — someone wants him to be the next Hoosiers 🏀🏀🏀 coach, don’t they? #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/EQNHoF05qM — Rachel Lenzi 😷 (@rachelmlenzi) March 20, 2021

You can’t make this stuff up. And while this is cute, if we see any Voodoo stuff introduced we’re going to have to get involved.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images