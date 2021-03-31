Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Has No Timeline On Kevan Miller’s Return To Ice

NESN Logo Sign In

Kevan Miller didn’t make the trip with the Boston Bruins to Lake Tahoe to provide him with additional rest after playing in every game up until that point.

But he hasn’t played since.

Miller broke his kneecap twice in 2019 and suffered a myriad of setbacks before being able to get back on the ice. He missed the entire 2020 NHL season and playoffs as a result.

The defenseman signed a one-year deal with the Bruins in the offseason, and was having a solid start to the year. But he hasn’t played in over a month, and it’s unclear just when he will return to the team.

Bruce Cassidy revealed in mid-March that Miller had been skating, and it’s been much of the same since then. Still, the Bruins head coach does not have a set date for when fans will see No. 86 back in the lineup.

“No timetable on Miller,” Cassidy told reporters after Wednesday’s practice. “Good to see him out with the main group.”

The good news, though, is that Miller continues to skate with the team.

The Bruins return to action Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden.

