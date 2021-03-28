Andre Drummond Confirms Move To Lakers With Simple Instagram Post

NESN Logo Sign In

Andre Drummond apparently is off to Los Angeles.

The two-time All-Star announced his move to the Lakers on Sunday via Instagram shortly after rumors of the expected deal initially surfaced.

Drummond, who recently was bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers, kept his message to NBA fans short but sweet.

“Back to work, 💜💛” he captioned the photo.

L.A. wasn’t the only team interested in Drummond either.

Rumors suggested the Boston Celtics were the other top contender for the star center before the Lakers scooped him up. Boston’s interest in Drummond reportedly dates back to his days with the Pistons.

The New York Knicks, Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Clippers also were interested in onboarding Drummond, per The Boston Globe.

It’s unclear when exactly Drummond will play his first game with the Lakers as the franchise has yet to officially announce the move. But with LeBron James and Anthony Davis still out long term due to injury, it likely will be sooner rather than later.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images