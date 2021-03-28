Andre Drummond Reportedly Chooses Lakers, Not Celtics, After Buyout

NESN Logo Sign In

Andre Drummond, arguably the NBA’s best available free agent, reportedly soon will head to Los Angeles.

Drummond has agreed to join the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers, Drummond’s agent, Jeff Schwartz, told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday. The Boston Celtics were among the teams rumored to have strong interest in Drummond.

The star center reportedly had both Boston and Los Angeles among his final two teams.

The 27-year old Drummond was bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. He averaged 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds in 25 games this season before being shut down in mid-February as the Cavs looked to find a trade parter for the two-time NBA All-Star.

The 6-foot-10, 279-pound center had a base salary approaching $30 million, but the Lakers will not pay that.

Drummond, a University of Connecticut product, was selected No. 9 overall by the Detroit Pistons in the 2012 NBA Draft. He was traded from Detroit to Cleveland last February.

