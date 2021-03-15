Celtics Wrap: Boston Cruises To Commanding Win Vs. Rockets

Here’s how it went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Tristan Thompson

C: Daniel Theis

SLOW START

The C’s came out slow, playing down to a worse team as they have many times this season, but Boston closed the quarter on a run to take a 38-34 lead after the first.

Houston had taken a 28-20 lead with 4:45 left in the quarter before Boston went on a 16-4 run over the next four minutes to answer and take momentum into the second.

Tatum led the way for Boston, scoring 12 first-quarter points.

rollin' off the fingertips pic.twitter.com/c7yN6pT4qN — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 15, 2021

Boston really turned it around, though, with Marcus Smart, Semi Ojeleye and Robert Williams coming off the bench.

Ojeleye scored six points on two 3-pointers while Williams (six points) hit each of his three shots from the field and Smart chipped in five. All made contributions during Boston’s run, too.

Boston shot 62 percent (13-for-21) in the quarter while making five of their eight 3-point attempts. Houston shot 52 percent (12-for-23).

Kevin Porter Jr. led the Rockets with 11 points.

A BETTER SECOND

The Celtics scored the first six points of the second quarter and put on a noteworthy run at the onset of the period to earn a 66-53 lead heading into the half.

Boston used a 16-2 scoring stretch to take a 18-point lead midway through the period. The C’s built that advantage to as much as 19, 64-45, with 3:30 left before Houston ended the quarter on a run of their own.

Jaylen Brown took over in the second quarter, scoring 16 of his 21 first-half points during the period.

doing damage in the first half pic.twitter.com/CHArYlaJED — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 15, 2021

Boston’s bench out-scored the Rockets 25-6 in the first half with Ojeleye (nine) and Williams (eight points on 4-for-4 shooting) leading the way. Tatum, however, entered the half with the 12 points he scored in the first.

Boston finished the half shooting 52 percent (25-for-48) and 8-for-19 from long range. The C’s assisted on 13 of those 25 made baskets.

Houston shot 38 percent (18-for-47) in the first half while Victor Oladipo led the way with 17 first-half points.

PULLING AWAY

The Celtics continued to put themselves in complete control during the third quarter, extending the lead to 104-72, entering the fourth.

Tatum scored 11 points in the quarter including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to bring his total to 23. Brown scored three points in the period, which brought his total to 24.

wow JT, you going crrrazzyyy pic.twitter.com/KVtvhlWHSY — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 15, 2021

it's EVERYTHING for us pic.twitter.com/jGQZjBvXG3 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 15, 2021

Walker scored 11 third-quarter points, and did so on both ends.

Robert Williams was equally impactful on the both ends as he went into the fourth with a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds.

NEVER IN DOUBT

The C’s emptied the bench with nine minutes left in the game and still kept their foot on the gas. Payton Pritchard scored nine points in the final 12 minutes while Carsen Edwards chipped in six.

And here’s a Tacko highlight:

Some end of game stats: Boston shots 55 percent (51-for-92) from the floor and 9 percent from long range (18-for-37). The Celtics assisted on 29 of those 51 made baskets.

Houston shot a brutal 39 percent (35-for-91) from the field and 32 percent from 3-point range).

PLAY OF THE GAME

Tatum was doing it all.

This has @JetBlue Play of the Game written all over it 💪 pic.twitter.com/qzo2NEOr2J — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 15, 2021

UP NEXT

The Celtics will return to TD Garden on Tuesday to host the Utah Jazz.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images