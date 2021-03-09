NESN Logo Sign In

The last 12 months have been quite a roller coaster for Dak Prescott.

From losing his older brother, Jace, to suicide in April 2020 to his devastating ankle injury in October, not much has been easy for the star quarterback of late.

So, naturally, Prescott was pretty emotional when he reportedly inked his new four-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday. (It’s a pretty impressive contract, too.)

Prescott’s brother, Tad, posted an image to Twitter of the two in a tight embrace after learning the deal had been sealed. His caption perfectly encapsulated the mood, too.

“When your little brother gets the call,” Tad captioned the photo. “Let’s go @dak time to win the @dallascowboys a Super Bowl.”

When your little brother gets the call. Let’s go @dak time to win the @dallascowboys a Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/PzlCKejTe5 — Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) March 8, 2021

