The Boston Bruins struck first Tuesday night.
Bruins winger David Pastrnak ripped a shot from the blue line and found the back of the net with just under 30 seconds remaining in the first period, netting a power-play goal and giving Boston a 1-0 edge at the first intermission.
The Bruins had failed to capitalize on power-play opportunities in each of their previous six games prior to Tuesday.
