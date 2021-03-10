NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins struck first Tuesday night.

Bruins winger David Pastrnak ripped a shot from the blue line and found the back of the net with just under 30 seconds remaining in the first period, netting a power-play goal and giving Boston a 1-0 edge at the first intermission.

The Bruins had failed to capitalize on power-play opportunities in each of their previous six games prior to Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Sarah Stier/Pool Photo/USA TODAY Sports Images