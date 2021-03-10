Meyers Leonard Loses Sponsorships After Using Slur On Live Stream

NESN Logo Sign In

Well, that didn’t take long.

Meyers Leonard already is facing consequences for using an anti-Semitic slur during a live stream Monday on Twitch.

ORIGIN PC and SCUF gaming dropped their sponsorships with the Miami Heat forward Tuesday, one day after the incident. Both companies, owned by Corsair, condemned the comment in their respective announcements.

The NBA and Heat are looking into the incident.

Meyers apologized for the incident Tuesday via Instagram. He claimed he “didn’t know what the word meant” at the time of use and doesn’t believe it is “a proper representation” of him as a person.

“(M)y ignorance about its history and how offensive it is to the Jewish community is absolutely not an excuse,” Leonard wrote, “and I was wrong. “I am now more aware of its meaning and I am committed to properly seeking out people who can help educate me about this type of hate and how we can fight it.”

That said, the damage has been done.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images