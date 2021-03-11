Duke Reportedly Out Of ACC Tournament After Positive COVID-19 Test

The Duke men’s basketball team likely will sit out the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995.
The 10th-seeded Blue Devils will not play Thursday’s scheduled ACC Tournament against second-seeded Florida State, according to multiple reports. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman was first to report the news.
Consequently Duke reportedly will withdraw from the 2021 ACC Tournament. At 13-11, the Blue Devils are unlikely to be selected for this month’s national tournament.
Here’s everything you need to know:
It remains unclear who tested positive.
However, the Duke Chronicle, Duke University’s student paper, indicated the positive test was submitted by a staff member, rather than a player.
The Blue Devils’ chances of winning the ACC Tournament — and thus an automatic March Madness bid — admittedly were slim. That said, it would have been unwise to count out a Mike Krzyzewski-coached team.