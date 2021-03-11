Tedy Bruschi Wants To See Tom Brady Reunite With This Ex-Teammate

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady reunited with Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown over the course of his debut season in Tampa Bay.

Could we see the star quarterback rejoin forces with another old friend ahead of his second go-around with the Buccaneers?

Former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi on Thursday was asked to identify a free agent he’d like to see change teams this offseason. Bruschi likes the idea of veteran running back James White joining Brady’s offensive arsenal in Central Florida.

“I’ll go with my buddy Tom Brady to give him his best chance to go back-to-back. The one offensive addition I think he would need is James White, the running back out of the backfield who’s a free agent to the New England Patriots,” Bruschi said on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “How many times did we see this year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — a throw to Ronald Jones, a throw to Leonard Fournette and then they just landed on the ground? I mean, James White does something for Tom Brady that he desperately misses. To have that easy five yards, that easy six yards where it’s just a check down and a running back beating the linebacker in coverage. I think that would be it for him.”

White was somewhat of a security blanket for Brady over the future Hall of Famer’s final five seasons in Foxboro. The veteran back had a down year by his standards in 2020, but the lack of production probably should be coupled with an asterisk. New England’s offense as a whole was anemic and White dealt with a serious personal matter amid the pandemic-plagued campaign.

The 29-year-old historically has upped his game in the postseason and, of course, he has Brady’s trust in spades. Those factors alone could motivate the Bucs to make a run at White.

