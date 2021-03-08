Major League Baseball is in mourning Monday following the death of longtime left-handed reliever Rheal Cormier.

Cormier, who played three seasons with the Boston Red Sox, passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 53 years old.

Cormier played 16 seasons in MLB including two stints — 1995; 1999-2000 — with the Red Sox. He tallied a 12-8 record with a 4.12 ERA in 172 games (12 starts) during his three seasons in Boston.

Cormier initially was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1988 out of the Community College of Rhode Island. He played for five teams including the Cardinals (1991-94), Montreal Expos (1996-97), Philadelphia Phillies (2001-2006), Cincinnati Reds (2006-07) and Red Sox.

He played 683 career games with 575 relief appearances and compiled 4.03 career ERA.

A Canada native, he retired in 2007 at the age 40 and is in the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.

Thumbnail photo via Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox