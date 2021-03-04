NESN Logo Sign In

One veteran receiver who the New England Patriots previously kicked the tires on seems to be headed back to the open market.

The New York Giants released wide receiver Golden Tate on Wednesday, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Tate, 32, played the last two seasons in New York.

Tate played 12 games (four starts) for the Giants during the most recent 2020 season. He recorded a mere 35 receptions on a career-low 52 targets for 388 yards with two touchdowns. Both Tate’s receptions and yards were the fewest since his rookie season in 2010.

He is a one-time Pro Bowler and has played for the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Giants.