One veteran receiver who the New England Patriots previously kicked the tires on seems to be headed back to the open market.
The New York Giants released wide receiver Golden Tate on Wednesday, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Tate, 32, played the last two seasons in New York.
Tate played 12 games (four starts) for the Giants during the most recent 2020 season. He recorded a mere 35 receptions on a career-low 52 targets for 388 yards with two touchdowns. Both Tate’s receptions and yards were the fewest since his rookie season in 2010.
He is a one-time Pro Bowler and has played for the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Giants.
Tate signed a four-year, $37.5 million contract in March 2019 and was set to be under contract through the 2022 season. He also was set to earn just shy of $8.5 million in base salary in 2021 and $6 million in 2022.
The Giants save more than $12 million over the next two seasons by releasing him.