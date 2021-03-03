J.J. Watt Thanks Goldberg Family For Allowing Him To Wear No. 99

NESN Logo Sign In

J.J. Watt will get to wear his old number after all, and he’s thanking the family that made it happen.

Watt has worn No. 99 on the back of his jersey throughout his 10-year NFL career. The Cardinals, however, retired that number long ago to honor Arizona great Marshall Goldberg.

But the Goldberg family is making an exception for Watt, who signed with the Cards on Monday. So, the All-Pro defensive lineman took to Twitter with a heartfelt message of thanks.

“I want to thank the Goldberg family for their kindness in offering me the opportunity to wear #99 in Arizona which was previously retired in honor of Marshall Goldberg,” he wrote. “I am humbled & honored to wear it and will do my best to make them proud and honor Marshall properly.”

Watt is “excited to get started” now that he has made it to Arizona.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images