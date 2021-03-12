NESN Logo Sign In

Should we be attributing at least some of the bounce-back Jake DeBrusk experienced Thursday night to a barber in South Boston?

Perhaps.

The Boston Bruins winger was a healthy scratch Tuesday following a few too many lackluster performances. But after spectating for a game, he was back in the lineup Thursday against the New York Rangers — and a lot of things were different.

DeBrusk chopped off his flow and used a different stick, and the results showed. For one, he looked like he was shot out of a cannon all night. Across his 15:48 of ice time, he finished with a goal and two shots on net while killing penalties for just over two minutes.

With all that in mind, DeBrusk was asked about his new look following the game.