Should we be attributing at least some of the bounce-back Jake DeBrusk experienced Thursday night to a barber in South Boston?
Perhaps.
The Boston Bruins winger was a healthy scratch Tuesday following a few too many lackluster performances. But after spectating for a game, he was back in the lineup Thursday against the New York Rangers — and a lot of things were different.
DeBrusk chopped off his flow and used a different stick, and the results showed. For one, he looked like he was shot out of a cannon all night. Across his 15:48 of ice time, he finished with a goal and two shots on net while killing penalties for just over two minutes.
With all that in mind, DeBrusk was asked about his new look following the game.
“I had the long hair for a while there,” DeBrusk said. “I don’t know, I just needed to look a little younger, feels like everyone thinks I’m kind of done here. That’s what the hair was for, I want to thank my hairdresser there in Southie and her son, Devin, for giving me some tips for tonight. Give them the credit they deserve.”
A not insignificant amount of the Bruins’ success is predicated on what they get from DeBrusk. When he’s on, they’re on. Thursday was a reminder of why he’s so important.