Jayson Tatum Out For Celtics Vs. Grizzlies With Illness

The Boston Celtics will be shorthanded when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

Boston announced Jayson Tatum is out with an illness and will not play.

#NEBHInjuryReport update vs. Memphis:



Jayson Tatum (illness) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 23, 2021

Tatum, of course, missed time earlier this season after contracting COVID-19. The Celtics forward detailed his battle with the novel virus after appearing to struggle a bit upon his return.

Still, Tatum has been one of the Celtics’ most consistent players and was fresh off a 23-point performance in Boston’s 112-96 win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Celtics-Grizzlies tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen Lew/USA TODAY Sports Images