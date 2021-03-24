Eagles Bring In Joe Flacco As Likely Backup QB For Jalen Hurts

NESN Logo Sign In

Joe Flacco has found a new home — again.

The veteran quarterback will join the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year, $3.5 million deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Flacco’s agency, JL Sports, confirmed the news Tuesday on Twitter.

This will be the third team Flacco has played for in the last three years. He went 2-6 with the Denver Broncos during the 2019 season and 0-4 with the New York Jets in 2020. He recorded six touchdowns with each team, though he threw for nearly 1,000 more yards in Denver.

Before that, Flacco spent 11 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He even helped the Ravens to a Super Bowl in 2013 when he was named Super Bowl MVP.

But things haven’t been the same for Flacco since the 2014 season, when he last recorded a winning season. Baltimore moved on to Lamar Jackson four years later after Flacco’s output took a nosedive and injuries became a concern.

Flacco likely will serve as a backup option for Jalen Hurts, who is expected to get the starting role for Philadelphia in 2021 after Carson Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts. Hurts was drafted by the Eagles with the No. 53 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and went 1-3 in four starts for the team last season.

It’s another new beginning for Flacco. But what (if anything) will this opportunity bring?

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images