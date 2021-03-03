Matt Grzelcyk Set To Return Vs. Caps After ‘Tough’ Start To Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The departures of Torey Krug and Zdeno Chara were, theoretically, supposed to pave the way for 2021 to be a big year for Matt Grzelcyk.

It might ultimately pan out that way, but it’s off to a challenging start. Grzelcyk is quick to admit that.

Barring any issues during warm ups, the Boston Bruins defenseman is expected to play Wednesday night against the Washington Capitals. He’s been inactive since sustaining a lower-body injury against the New York Rangers on Feb. 10.

That wasn’t his first injury, though, with various ailments limiting him to only six of 19 games to date this season.

“It’s been tough, to be honest,” Grzelcyk admitted after Wednesday’s morning skate. “Trying not to get too down. It’s been exciting to see the team come together and play well. I think we’ve done a good job battling through adversity, but of course, you want to be there, be joining your teammates.

“This time there was quite a lot of frustration. Want to take some time off for a couple games and then come back, but to have it happen a couple times — it’s unfortunate, but still a lot of games left. The focus now was don’t come back until I’m 100 percent ready and feeling confident. So that’s how I’m feeling going into the game tonight, and I’m just excited to be back. It’s been a long time.”

Grzelcyk has sustained injuries in each of the last three games he’s played in. The 27-year-old rearguard isn’t worried about having to play scared though, seeing as his injuries this season largely have been soft tissue issues rather than the result of a big hit.

Nevertheless, he’s going to just take things on a shift-by-shift, game-by-game basis.

“I’m trying not to look too far ahead,” Grzelcyk said. “Obviously, it hasn’t been easy the last couple of times trying to come back. So just want to get through this game, and at the same time I want to make sure that I’m not just out there to waste space. I want to be out there and make an impact on the game and I feel like I’m healthy enough to do so. So I’m just happy to be at this point now.”

Provided he plays, Grzelcyk is expected to skate on the second pairing with Brandon Carlo and quarterback the top power-play unit Wednesday.

