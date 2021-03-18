In goal for UMass, Filip Lindberg made 20 stops on 22 shots.

Here’s how it all went down:

TRADING PUNCHES

The Mullins Center in Amherst may not have been packed with students, but the Minutemen brought the energy anyways, scoring just 52 seconds into the contest.

Josh Lopina, Hockey East Co-Rookie of the Year, buried one early, and after a lengthy review, the goal counted.

But UMass didn’t follow up that strong first minute, and with exactly six minutes left in the period, Providence tied things up with a wrap-around goal from Brett Berard.

Shortly after, a penalty was called on Aaron Bohlinger and the Friars were able to capitalize on the first power play of the night with a rocket shot from Parker Ford right by Minutemen goalie Filip Lindberg.

But if you liked Providence’s response to giving up the first-minute goal, UMass’ did the same.

With 8:14 to go in the first period, the score was tied up yet again. Fro the blue line, Matt Kessell set up fellow defenseman Zac Jones for his eigth of the year.

With just three minutes left in the stanza, a Friars goal was waived off by a high stick.

By the end of the first, Providence outshot UMass 18-13, but the two teams entered the break knotted up at 2-2.

THERE’S A REASON THEY CALL THEM THE MINUTEMEN

UMass started the second off similarly to the first: with an early goal.

Just over a minute in, Bobby Trivingo made it a 3-2 game for the Minutemen advantage.

The second period was much less eventful, though, with not a single power play attempt. UMass had the advantage with shots on net, 15-5, and Stauber was forced to make eight stops in net for Providence.

INSURANCE GOALS

UMass poured the shots on net through the first 10 minutes or so in the final period of regulation.

It was their 10th that went in after Marc Del Gaizo and Colin Feliz assisted George Mika to double the Minutemen’s lead over the Friars.

The empty netter from Marc Del Gaizo sealed the deal to send UMass off to the title game for the first time since 2004.

UMass ultimately outshot Providence 41-35.

UP NEXT

The Riverhawks await. The Minutemen will host their sister school in the Men’s Hockey East final at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

