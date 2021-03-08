NFL Rumors: Eagles Could Trade Zach Ertz ‘In The Coming Days’

NESN Logo Sign In

One of the NFL’s top tight ends could be on the move.

Multiple teams have contacted the Philadelphia Eagles regarding possibly trading for Zach Ertz, per NFL Network’s Michael Silver.

In fact, a deal could be struck “in the coming days,” per the report.

Things between Ertz and the Eagles haven’t been smooth for quite some time, so this isn’t entirely surprising. He did get emotional at the end of the season when asked about potentially parting ways with the team, though.

So far, the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks are rumored to have interest in the veteran tight end.

Ertz is slated to make $8.2 million in the final year of his current deal. He’s earned three Pro-Bowl nods and one Super Bowl title in eight seasons with the Eagles.

