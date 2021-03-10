Patriots On Hand To Scout Two Highly Touted O-Line Draft Prospects

NESN Logo Sign In

Carmen Bricillo and Cole Popovich were busy Tuesday.

According to reports, the New England Patriots had an offensive line coach in attendance at two pre-draft pro days — one at Northwestern and one at Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Teams with NFL O-line coaches in attendance for Northwestern OL Rashawn Slater’s pro-day workout:



🍄 Patriots

🍄 Bengals

🍄 Jaguars

🍄 Bears

🍄 Lions

🍄 Cardinals — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 9, 2021

The main attraction of Northwestern’s was Rashawn Slater, one of the top offensive tackle prospects in this year’s draft class. Even after opting out of the 2020 college season, Slater is likely to hear his name called in the top half of the first round.

Tackle isn’t an immediate need for the Patriots, who agreed to a trade Tuesday to re-acquire Trent Brown from the Las Vegas Raiders. But if New England declines to pick up the oft-injured left tackle Isaiah Wynn’s fifth-year option, Brown and Wynn both would be entering contract years.

In a conference call Tuesday, NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Slater has “five-position flexibility,” meaning he has the ability to kick inside to guard or even center at the NFL level. He measured in at 6-foot-4, 304 pounds Tuesday with a 4.88-second 40-yard dash that would have ranked second among O-linemen behind 2020 first-round pick Tristan Wirfs at last year’s NFL Scouting Combine. Slater also registered a three-cone time (7.48 seconds) that would’ve ranked second among linemen at last year’s combine and pumped out 33 bench press reps, though his below-average 33-inch arms sparked some concern.

Up in Wisconsin, the Patriots got an up-close look at one of the fastest risers of the pre-draft process, guard/center Quinn Meinerz. A Division III standout, Meinerz thrived against top-tier competition at the Senior Bowl and put on a stellar all-around workout Tuesday. His stock continues to rise.

Quinn Meinerz is a OG prospect in the 2021 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.91 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 11 out of 1107 OG from 1987 to 2021.



20 split projected.https://t.co/8gBlxZjoV2 pic.twitter.com/AGDwV7VVBW — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 10, 2021

Quinn Meinerz was 4.95 and 4.99 on first 40 attempt and 4.92 twice on second run (shown here). He’s now officially big AND fast. 💰💰💰#QuinnsDraftStartedInMobile pic.twitter.com/sCMqGKCJUH — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 9, 2021

Patriots starting left guard Joe Thuney and starting center David Andrews both are set to hit free agency. New England lacks depth at guard, and the only snapper it currently has under contract (Marcus Martin) hasn’t played an offensive snap since 2016.

Dozens more schools will hold their pro days during the lead-up to the 2021 NFL Draft, which kicks off Thursday, April 29.

