Red Sox’s Christian Vazquez Takes Ball To Eye At Batting Practice

The Boston Red Sox are hoping the best for Christian Vazquez.

The catcher took a ball to the eye during batting practice Thursday, according to team spokesperson Justin Long. He was a late scratch from the lineup for the Sox’s spring training game against the Minnesota Twins.

Yikes.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has yet to speak about the issue. Martin Perez, however, believes Vazquez still will be good to go for Opening Day, per MLB.com’s Ian Browne.

The Red Sox open the 2021 season April 1 against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.