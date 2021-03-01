T.J. Watt Reacts To Brother J.J. Watt Joining Cardinals As Free Agent

NESN Logo Sign In

The possibility of all three Watt brothers playing on the same NFL team is on hold for at least two more years.

J.J. Watt has found a new home, and he will not be joining T.J. and Derek in Pittsburgh. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year on Monday announced he will be joining the Arizona Cardinals on a reported two-year deal worth $31 million.

Many viewed the Steelers as a potential landing spot for J.J. Watt. T.J. certainly was hoping to see his older brother land in Steel City, which he made clear mere moments after the future Hall of Fame defensive end was released by the Houston Texans. Pittsburgh’s star linebacker nonetheless appears to be excited for his brother as he embarks on his new chapter in the desert.

“💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼,” T.J. Watt wrote in the comment section of the post above.

For those wondering, the Steelers and Cardinals are not slated to meet in the 2021 regular season. So if all three Watt brothers share the field in the upcoming campaign, it will be for Super Bowl LVI.

