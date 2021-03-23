This Comparison Of Jon Gruden, Kim Kardashian Is Wildly Accurate

NESN Logo Sign In

On the surface, professional sports and reality television seem to be polar opposites. But take a closer look, and there’s more similarities than you might image.

Take Jon Gruden and Kim Kardashian, for example.

It might not seem like a Las Vegas Raiders head coach and a media personality would have much in common, especially considering the vast differences in their day-to-day lives. But both have capitalized on their compelling ability to oversell themselves and reap the resulting financial benefits.

FOX Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd even noted the similarity Monday on “The Herd.”

“Jack Del Rio’s three years as a head coach? … 25-23 with a playoff appearance. Jon Gruden’s three years with the Raiders? 19-29 (and) not close to the playoffs,” Cowherd said with a chuckle. “And he’s got a 10-year, $100 million deal. … And here’s the thing. The last six years for Gruden, he’s 14 games under .500 with two 4-12 years: One in Tampa and one in Oakland. I don’t have a problem.

“I do think he’s got that Kardashian quality. He monetizes his brand. He did it at ESPN. He was the highest paid person there. And good for him. He’s smart that way. Kim Kardashian — my daughter always is like, ‘Dad, that’s what a genius looks like.’ Like, she doesn’t dance. She doesn’t sing. She’s figured out how to brand it and work it, and God love her! I am all for it. But, you know, Gruden gets lumped into this elite class. And it’s like whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa.

“… Jon has monetized himself into (becoming) the highest paid coach in NFL history. And it’s a talent, and I’m not knocking it. But you start looking at the results his last six years, he’s got two 4-12 seasons, not a single great season.”

It truly is a brilliant analogy.

Fans of both the NFL and reality television aren’t entirely blind to their games, though. The tactics used by both Gruden and Kardashian are widely known, but fans still eat up their every move, allowing the vicious cycle to continue.

And as long as people buy into it — fans or not — they’ll just keep reaping the benefits.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images