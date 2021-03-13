Joel Embiid’s Injury Had Twitter Offering Their Knees To Sixers Star

NESN Logo Sign In

Joel Embiid went down with a knee injury Friday night. And, to the surprise of no one, Philadelphia fans instantly took to Twitter.

The Sixers star hyperextended his knee after coming down hard in the third quarter of their game against the Washington Wizards. Embiid reportedly will undergo an MRI to see the extent of the damage.

Philadelphia sits in first place in the Eastern Conference, and Embiid is a big part of that with his 30.2 points per game.

So, naturally, when Embiid was assisted off the court, Twitter reacted appropriately.

Me on the way to give Joel Embiid my left knee so the Sixers can win and he can win MVP #Heretheycome pic.twitter.com/5UtIqo1Twf — Jordan (@JordanR121303) March 13, 2021

I just woke up to a Joel Embiid knee injury LORD please don’t do this 🙏🏾💔 — Walt (@NoActJack) March 13, 2021

Got my stimulus check, how much do you need for a new knee @JoelEmbiid? I got you fam — Bubba J (@bubbaj2) March 13, 2021

I don’t need my damn knees you can have as many as you need @JoelEmbiid — ZP (@Zepetos4) March 13, 2021

vigil for the health of your knee, @JoelEmbiid. #HereTheyCome — Marc Schleifer (@marcfs13) March 13, 2021

@JoelEmbiid take my knee please — Michael (@d0nahue27) March 13, 2021

Joel Embiid pls take my knee — RJH (@Hundyy) March 13, 2021

When #Sixers win but the MVP @JoelEmbiid hyper extends his knee and we don’t know what’s going on pic.twitter.com/lErYyx88Gu — Ya Boy (@ScooterMcgilli1) March 13, 2021

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said Embiid was in “good spirits” after the game, per Marc Farzetta. But there won’t be more information until at least Saturday.

