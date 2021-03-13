Joel Embiid’s Injury Had Twitter Offering Their Knees To Sixers Star

Joel Embiid went down with a knee injury Friday night. And, to the surprise of no one, Philadelphia fans instantly took to Twitter.
The Sixers star hyperextended his knee after coming down hard in the third quarter of their game against the Washington Wizards. Embiid reportedly will undergo an MRI to see the extent of the damage.
Philadelphia sits in first place in the Eastern Conference, and Embiid is a big part of that with his 30.2 points per game.
So, naturally, when Embiid was assisted off the court, Twitter reacted appropriately.
Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said Embiid was in “good spirits” after the game, per Marc Farzetta. But there won’t be more information until at least Saturday.