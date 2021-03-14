Watch Rafael Devers, Christian Arroyo Go Back-To-Back For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Through four innings Sunday, the Red Sox offense was awfully quiet, managing just one baserunner against Twins starter Kenta Maeda.

Well, things changed upon Minnesota handing the ball to Hansel Robles to start the fifth inning.

Boston third baseman Rafael Devers greeted Robles with a towering home run to right-center field. The very next at-bat, second baseman Christian Arroyo took the Twins right-hander deep to left-center.

The pair of solo shots narrowed Minnesota’s lead to 4-2.

In other Red Sox spring training news, right-hander Ryan Brasier might miss the start of the season due to multiple reasons. Also, top prospect Triston Casas made his spring training game debut Sunday, grounding out to first base in his first at bat.

