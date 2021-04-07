NESN Logo Sign In

UEFA Champions League tension will ramp up when Bayern Munich takes on PSG.

The teams will play Wednesday in Munich at Allianz Arena in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal series. This matchup represents a rematch of the 2020 Champions League final, which Bayern won 1-0.

Bayern will be without superstar striker Robert Lewandowski due to a knee injury. PSG defender Alessandro Florenzi and midfielder Marco Verratti will miss the fiest leg after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Here’s when and how to watch Bayern versus PSG in the United States:

When: Wednesday, April 7, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN USA

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+ | TUDN.com

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images