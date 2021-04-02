NESN Logo Sign In

There are 21 women who have filed civil lawsuits against Deshaun Watson that accuse him of sexual assault and misconduct.

And the Houston Texans quarterback now is being investigated by the Houston Police Department.

“Today, a complainant filed a report with the Houston Police Department concerning Deshaun Watson,” it said. “As with any allegation, the Houston Police Department is now conducting an investigation and will not comment further during the investigative process.”

It’s unclear if it this is from one of the 21 women who have sued Watson already.

Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, said allegations that his client “forced a woman to commit a sexual act is completely false.”

Hardin on Friday said they will cooperate with police.

“We welcome this long overdue development,” Hardin said, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. “Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department.”

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images