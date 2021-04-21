Brad Stevens’ thoughts were pretty much aligned with the Boston Celtics’ official statement following Tuesday’s verdict.
Not long after jurors found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on three counts against him for the killing of George Floyd, the team’s stance was that while they’re grateful for justice, they’re still committed to “advocating for racial equity and social justice.”
In other words, there’s still work left to do.
That’s more or less how coach Stevens responded to the verdict as well in a media availability after practice Wednesday.
“You know I think it’s something that we’ve talked about for a long time. Obviously, I’m very happy with the verdict. I think everybody is,” Stevens said. “I tend to agree with everyone that says that it’s a good sign of accountability. But there’s also a lot more to do. And, you know, I think the next the next big emphasis from that regard got to be the George Floyd Bill passing through the Senate. And so we’re all hopeful of that. We certainly will continue to do our part to talk about that and talk about the importance of it. And so I think yesterday felt like a step in a good direction. And at the same time, you know, very cognizant that there’s a lot to do. I’m really proud to be a part of a group and an organization that is trying to do it. We’ll just keep doing our small part but yesterday was certainly encouraging.”
The Celtics have been one of the teams at the forefront of the NBA’s initiatives for social equality. They don’t miss in their messaging or actions.