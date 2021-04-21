NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Stevens’ thoughts were pretty much aligned with the Boston Celtics’ official statement following Tuesday’s verdict.

Not long after jurors found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on three counts against him for the killing of George Floyd, the team’s stance was that while they’re grateful for justice, they’re still committed to “advocating for racial equity and social justice.”

In other words, there’s still work left to do.

That’s more or less how coach Stevens responded to the verdict as well in a media availability after practice Wednesday.