NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker officially will not play against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.

Walker was ruled doubtful Thursday, and head coach Brad Stevens told reporters in a pregame video conference the point guard will not be ready to go.

It will be a third straight game that Walker has missed while dealing with a left side strain.

Of note, it is not the same ailment that has caused the 30-year-old to sit out the second night of back-to-back games, as he’s done that in an effort to continue strengthening his knee.

Walker missed games against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. He since was re-evaluated and Stevens explained how Walker was getting shots up Friday before the game.

Celtics-Spurs is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Nell Redmond/USA TODAY Sports Images