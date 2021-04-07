NESN Logo Sign In

Deshaun Watson is the last person companies want to be associated with at the moment.

At least two — Nike and Beats by Dre — already have distanced themselves from the Houston Texans quarterback as allegations of sexual misconduct pile up against him.

Nike has suspended its endorsement of Watson as of Wednesday, according to CNBC’s Jabari Young. Beats by Dre, an Apple company, has ended its endorsement deal Watson outright.

“We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson,” Nike said in a statement. “We will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Beats by Dre has yet to comment.