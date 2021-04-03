Could Really Weird Tom Brady Play Lead To NFL Rule Change?

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady continues to inspire rule changes in the NFL.

There’s the “tuck rule,” and whatever other modifications were made stemming from the Deflategate scandal’s playoff run.

And this year, among the many potential amendments submitted to the league, is one from the Los Angeles Rams after they were victim to Brady’s improvising.

In Week 11 of the 2020 season, Brady completed a pass (which was yards shy of converting a third down) after his initial toss was batted down by a defensive player right back into his hands.

Here’s the play in question:

Brady really caught a pass and completed a pass on the same play 👀 @TomBrady @Buccaneers



📺 #LARvsTB on ESPN pic.twitter.com/MI80s77SYb — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 24, 2020

Even at 43 years old, NFL teams are having to get really creative in trying to stop the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

We’ll see if the “Tom Brady rule” gets adopted next season.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images