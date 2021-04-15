Danica Patrick Admits Being ‘Broken Open’ After Aaron Rodgers Breakup

NESN Logo Sign In

Danica Patrick doesn’t shy away from talking about her breakup with Aaron Rodgers.

The retired NASCAR star dated the Green Bay Packers quarterback before a surprise split last summer. Patrick still hasn’t revealed whether she’s dating anyone, but Rodgers currently is engaged to actress Shailene Woodley.

During Monday’s episode of “Running Wild with Bear Grylls,” Patrick opened up about about the breakup.

“I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that,” she said, as transcribed by Yahoo!. “But I’ve learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have. So it’s like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum.”

Patrick added: “(My dad is) always super proud of me. My mom, too. My sister. I’m really fortunate that I have a family that’s super supportive. You gotta have someone you can fall apart with, you know?”

What the future holds for Patrick remains to be seen. But, if her Instagram offers any indication, the inspirational trailblazer will continue living life to the fullest.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images