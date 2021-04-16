NESN Logo Sign In

Pat McAfee sure is up to something, and he’ll get his latest opportunity Friday night on arguably the WWE’s biggest stage.

McAfee, the former All-Pro punter for the Indianapolis Colts, on Friday was named the new color commentator for WWE’s “Smackdown.” He’ll make his debut Friday night alongside longtime WWE announcer Michael Cole on FOX.

Good morning beautiful people…



TONIGHT a dream comes true. Thank you all so so much for following along with this dumb ass life Iâ€™ve been incredibly fortunate to live.. Iâ€™m grateful for it all.



ðŸ—£ðŸ—£ Letâ€™s enjoy this thing



Be a friend, tell a friend #PatsUpToSomethin pic.twitter.com/pRWzIxLBGb — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 16, 2021

“For as long as I can remember WWE has been a company that I have admired, both for its incredible staying power of creating riveting entertainment and for its ability to connect people all over the globe,” McAfee said in a statement released by WWE. “Iâ€™ve been fortunate to try a lot of cool professions but working for WWE was the one I looked forward to most. I am incredibly honored and grateful for the chance to give back to the business that has given me and many others so much and having the opportunity to sit at the same table that legends have graced is truly a dream come true. Now letâ€™s go get it.”

This isn’t McAfee’s first foray into pro wrestling. He’s actually been doing work — including some in-ring appearances — with WWE for two-plus years.