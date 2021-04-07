NESN Logo Sign In

The Captain took over early for the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

Patrice Bergeron struck twice in the first period of the Bruins’ clash with the Philadelphia Flyers to give Boston an early lead.

The two goals were Bergeron’s 13th and 14th of the 2021 NHL season, and came in impressive fashion as they pushed his career point tally over the 900-point threshold to 901.

Philadelphia eventually would get revenge knotting the score at two during the second period.

For more on the contest and Bergeron’s impressive feat, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images