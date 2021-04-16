NESN Logo Sign In

Who can blame Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics for being in a dancing mood?

The Celtics guard performed incredible handshake routines with teammates Kemba Walker and Tristan Thompson on Thursday night, following their 121-113 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Brown, who scored a game-high 40 points on 17-for-20 shooting, was doing an interview with TNT’s “Inside the NBA” crew when Walker, then Thompson, intervened for some unique postgame celebrations. Check them out.

The win over the Lakers was Boston’s fifth consecutive victory, and the streak includes a West Coast sweep, which Brown said has the Celtics “feeling good” about themselves.

The surge has moved the Celtics into a tie for fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings and boosted the sense of optimism surrounding the team.