Jazz Feel Lucky To Be Alive After Frightening Incident On Team Plane

The Utah Jazz are counting their blessings after Tuesday’s frightening incident in the sky that led to the team’s charter plane being forced to make an emergency landing.

After striking a flock of birds shortly after taking off for Memphis ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Grizzlies, flames reportedly poured out of the engine and the aircraft was palpably shaking as it returned to Salt Lake City International Airport.

No one was injured, but players understandably were shaken up by the incident the following day.

“It got to that point where we were all on the plane like, ‘This might be really the end,'” Jordan Clarkson told reporters Wednesday night, via ESPN. “… “A lot of us really came to a point … at least 30 seconds in that flight, everybody came to the point where it was like, ‘Man, it might be over for us.’ It’s sad to say that. I don’t play with death or anything like that.”

Point guard Mike Conley offered a similar account.