Joel Embiid Came So Close To Hitting All-Time Great Buzzer-Beater

Joel Embiid on Wednesday night was inches away from sinking one of the more impressive shots in basketball history.

With the Suns leading the 76ers by three with 0.8 seconds remaining in regulation, Chris Paul stepped to the free-throw line with a chance to ice the game. After knocking down the first, Paul missed his second shot from the charity stripe, opening the door for a potential game-tying desperation heave as time expired.

Embiid pulled down the rebound and in one motion launched the basketball 67 feet the other way. After hitting the backboard, the basketball circled around the rim before jumping out, sealing a win for Phoenix and prompting the Philadelphia big man to crumble to the floor over the narrow miss.

Joel Embiid was THIS CLOSE to sending it to OT in incredible fashion. ðŸ¤¯ pic.twitter.com/gw6eFGiml8 — NBA (@NBA) April 22, 2021

Embiid posted a game-high 38 points to go along with 17 rebounds.