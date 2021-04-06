NESN Logo Sign In

Karson Kuhlman found the back of the net for the Boston Bruins on Monday night.

The Bruins welcomed the Philadelphia Flyers to TD Garden for the first night of a home-and-home back-to-back, and ended the first period in a 1-1 tie.

Travis Konecny opened the scoring for the Flyers with his eighth goal of the season just over midway through the first period, but it would be the Bruins who would pot the final goal of the period.

Kuhlman netted his second goal of the 2021 campaign with just under three minutes remaining in the period to knot the score heading into the first intermission.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images